CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mailbag: Would Dan Campbell Ever Bench Jared Goff?

By Logan Lamorandier
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago

The Detroit Lions are heading into Week 6, and they still haven’t been able to find a way to secure a win. There has been a couple of close, heartbreaking losses, but nevertheless, the Lions' hopes of putting together a meaningful season of any kind are pretty much nonexistent. It’s not like there were high hopes to begin with, either. This week's questions once again revolve heavily around the future of the team and how the Lions can get better down the line.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Is there a player the Lions can trade at the deadline for picks? -- @RodStone55

Answer: The most obvious would be outside linebacker Trey Flowers. As I mentioned in my last mailbag, I think it would be wise to see what kind of offers other teams would consider for the pass rusher. Flowers isn’t old by any means, but at the same time, he will be 29 next season. As he approaches the dreaded 30-year-old benchmark, "Father Time" will slowly begin to catch up. The Lions need to be looking long-term with their roster. Flowers has two years left on his deal after this season, is pretty expensive for his production, has an injury history and may not be the best scheme fit for what defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants in a pass rusher. Due to all those factors, Flowers probably wouldn't even provide much of a return. At the same time, Flowers could be more useful on other rosters who match better with scheme-fit, are more in win-now mode and have some cap space. But, that ultimately limits his suitors.

2.) At what point do we see David Blough getting reps with the starters/starting a game? I figure we don't see it unless Goff gets hurt. -- @Matt51396

A: I think you answered your own question. Goff hasn’t been great, yet he hasn’t been horrible considering the circumstances, either. It’s highly unlikely Blough would turn the offense around with the talent surrounding the quarterback. Also, general manager Brad Holmes likely likes Goff more than most. Goff’s contract almost forces the Lions to play him and keep him on the roster next season. What’s the point of having a highly paid backup quarterback? If the Lions were in a different situation with the expectations of winning this season, maybe it’s a different story. The unfortunate reality is that Goff is the bridge quarterback and Lions fans are stuck with him for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWPaL_0cTx9I1P00
Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

First-Half Analysis: Offense Is 'Gofful' at Ford Field

Detroit Lions' offense was quite ineffective early on against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Key Matchup to Watch: CB Jerry Jacobs vs. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 6 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Detroit Lions' Week 6 Inactives

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 6 inactive list against the Cincinnati Bengals.

3.) Is Golden Tate desperate enough for a job yet to sign with the Lions? -- @5xs_the_density

A: I can’t say I know what Tate is thinking or how desperate he is regarding getting back into the league. If he really wanted to play, it sure seems like he could at least have found a team to join in time for training camp. Even if he did want to play, it doesn’t make much sense for the Lions to spend money on the veteran. The Lions need to find out what they have in their younger players anyway. Tate is obviously at the end of his career, and spending more money on a rental is counterproductive for the good of the Lions' future. It may be painful right now, but the Lions need to continue to play their younger wide receivers and only add developmental types at the position.

4.) Are you okay with Aaron Glenn’s late-game defensive scheme? -- @LCDog44

A: I’m assuming this question is mainly regarding the decision to rush three defenders and deploy a prevent-style defense on critical late-game downs. It hasn’t worked in multiple weeks. As always, whenever something doesn’t work, criticism runs rampant. However, the prevent defense might allow yardage, but there are plenty of examples when it does work -- with more competent teams. I don’t have a problem with how Glenn has called the games. Given the talent he is working with, there is a good chance no matter how he schemes things up, the opposing offense will exploit weaknesses. I see the defensive issues right now as more a personnel problem. The Lions' secondary needs all the help it can get in coverage, the pass rush has injury issues and there is no easy way to get stops with the roster Glenn is working with. It’s really tough to truly evaluate the coaching staff when it is working with subpar, fringe NFL talent.

5.) Should the Lions draft two receivers first? -- @_KidPhresh

A: I’m going to answer draft questions the same, all the way up to the 2022 draft -- draft the best player available. Holmes needs to inject playmakers anywhere he can, regardless of position. The Lions definitely have a need at wide receiver, but that doesn’t mean they should reach for one either, especially at wideout. The receivers group has strong mid-round options every year. It’s a spot where you can find serviceable and even great players after the first two days of the draft. So, to answer your question, if the top options remaining in the draft with both first-round selections are receivers, then you should take them. I just doubt that will be the case with their first pick -- which is expected to be a top-three pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kwlxm_0cTx9I1P00

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How long are the Lions stuck with Jared Goff?

Jared Goff will not be the Lions’ starting quarterback a minute longer than he has to be, but how long are they stuck with him on the roster?. After acquiring him in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the team website he doesn’t view Jared Goff as a bridge quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Terry Bradshaw makes surprising comment about Detroit Lions

Over the past few seasons, former NFL QB Terry Bradshaw has used just about every opportunity he has been given to take a shot at the Detroit Lions. Most of Bradshaw’s comments have been directed towards the incompetence of former Lions head coach Matt Patricia but now there is a new sheriff in town and his name is Dan Campbell.
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Sean McVay offers regrets about Jared Goff

In 2019, Sean McVay coached the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with the help of quarterback Jared Goff. The future looked bright for both and, it was assumed, they’d have plenty more chances to get back there and eventually win one. However, in 2021, McVay is still with...
NFL
AllLions

Rumor: Lions Could Be Searching to Trade For New Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions' offense has not performed well over the course of the last month. "Not much," was the reply head coach Dan Campbell gave when asked at his Monday media session about what his team's offense has done well lately. A shakeup of the roster could be in the...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
AllLions

Campbell: Jared Goff 'Needs to Step Up More Than He Has'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, fired up as ever, took the blame for his team’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during his postgame media session. He took accountability and didn’t dish blame on any one player, instead calling it a collective effort. With that said, Campbell did acknowledge...
NFL
FanSided

Lions rumors: A familiar wide receiver in play as a trade target

As the Detroit Lions look to the trade market for a wide receiver, someone the GM is familiar with makes a lot of sense. The 0-6 Detroit Lions are certainly more of a seller than a buyer as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Nov. 2. But they are reportedly in the market to add a wide receiver, and address a clear area of need–likely with some eye beyond this season.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Detroit Lions kicker drills long FG to move Lions into No. 1 draft slot [Video]

On Sunday morning, the winless Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Miami Dolphins in London and it came right down to the final kick. Take a look as former Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright drills a 53-yard field goal to give the Jaguars their first win of the season and at the same time, moves the Lions into the No. 1 slot in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy