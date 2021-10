We're sure you're aware by now that Ford has launched the new Bronco; you also probably know that it's excellent. The Bronco is (finally, albeit slowly) making its way out to customers. But as Ford has reiterated from the start, this is only a starting point. More Bronco variants are coming — and we now know that there will be two are arriving in 2022. Ford has already told us the long-rumored Bronco Raptor is coming; now, Ford has confirmed the Bronco Everglades — mentioned in an ordering system leak — will arrive in 2022 as well.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO