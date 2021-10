A first-half masterclass from Manchester City saw them win at Brighton and move back up to second in the Premier League The reigning champions were untouchable for 45 minutes as Phil Foden scored twice after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring.Brighton were much better after the interval and arguably deserved more than the consolation given to them from the penalty spot by Alexis Mac Allister, with Riyad Mahrez striking late on as City left the south coast with a 4-1 win.Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick here two seasons ago but, with his City future unclear, he was not...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO