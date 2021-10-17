CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewatchdogonline.com

League of Legends: Champions to be Crowned

The League of Legends World Championship: a month-long tournament between the 24 top teams across 12 different regions. It is the culmination of what professional LoL players work towards the entire year. Every team that participates holds the same dream of hoisting the Summoner’s Cup at the end of it all, but only one team gets the honor.
VIDEO GAMES
olympics.com

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey to start in December

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be held from December 5 to 12 in Donghae, South Korea, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Friday. The biennial tournament, now in its sixth edition, has already been postponed thrice due to the pandemic. It was last slated to be held from October 24-31.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 appearance makers in Champions League?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League-winning captain ever?. Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!. If you reach the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champions League#Ulsan#Semis#Seoul#Asian#Ap#South Korean
olympics.com

Asian Champions Trophy hockey winners: India, Pakistan, South Korea dominate

Having started only a decade ago, the Asian Champions Trophy has quickly become one of the most exciting hockey tournaments of the continent and one that draws the world's attention. The tournament, featuring only the top six countries of Asia, is considered one of the most competitive hockey events. The...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Matic still enthralled by the Champions League

As another stirring night under the lights at Old Trafford awaits, hopefully with the same outcome as the memorable 2-1 victory over Villarreal last time out in Group F, the Serbian discussed the fact that it is 10 years since he made his bow in the competition proper, and came up against Sir Alex Ferguson's United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Champions League Tuesday betting tips

Al Hain-Cole has taken a look at Tuesday's Champions League fixtures and picked out four of the best bets, including Haaland to score and PSG to win. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for Tuesday's matchday three action in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig - PSG to...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Champions League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Ajax Amsterdam's Sebastien Haller is the hottest goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League, scoring in every game his club has played and topping the goal charts. But what was once a sizable lead has dwindled with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo heating up. Haller...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Coral – Champions League Offer

The Champions League continues this week and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ in play bet on Champions League football and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use on any in play football market. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
The Ringer

Champions League Scary Season

What a week of Champions League! Musa and Ryan begin at the Wanda, which saw an epic game play out between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool (04:26), and discuss Ajax turning it on against Dortmund, a weird game between PSG and RB Leipzig (18:56), and a roundup of the rest of Tuesday’s action (25:58). After a quick shout-out to Leicester City and Patson Daka (28:40), it’s on to another thriller at Old Trafford, where Manchester United completed a late comeback to beat Atalanta and go top of the group, having been bottom at halftime, plus wins for Villarreal, Bayern, and Chelsea and a roundup of the rest of Wednesday’s games (44:39).
UEFA
The Associated Press

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus. Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a “flu-like infection,” but sent instructions to his assistants remotely. “Julian...
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Late Rodrigo penalty earns Leeds 1-1 draw with Wolves in EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Spain striker Rodrigo converted a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Leeds a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Leeds trailed to South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan’s fourth goal in six league games since his loan move from Leipzig and also lost key player Raphinha to injury early in the second half. The team finished strongly and was awarded a penalty when substitute Joe Gelhardt was pushed over. Rodrigo sent Wolves goalkeeper José Sá the wrong way from the spot as Leeds avoided a fifth loss in nine league games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Unbeaten West Ham stay top after Genk Europa League win

West Ham took control of Group H in the Europa League thanks to Thursday's 3-0 home win over Genk. Craig Dawson scored late in the first half before Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen helped the Hammers to go six points clear. "The main thing is topping the group. The home games are vitally important. We want to win away too," Bowen told BT Sport. "If we can stay strong, keep the confidence then I think teams will be fearing us. We could be the team to look out for. We're only a few games away from a big cup run," he added.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Saudi-owned Newcastle backtracks on clothing request to fans

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has backtracked on its request for fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing to mark the purchase of the Premier League team by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The club now says supporters “should feel free to do so as they see fit.” Newcastle says in a statement before the team’s away match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday that the club is “inclusive to all.” Newcastle issued Wednesday what it described as “guidance” about clothing at matches saying some attire seen at the 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday could be viewed as “culturally inappropriate.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ash Barty withdraws from further competition over Australia quarantine rules

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her season-ending WTA Finals title nor compete further in 2021 due to quarantine restrictions in her native Australia The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane said she is “not willing to compromise my preparation for January” when the Australian Open is scheduled to begin.“I wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico ” Barty said in a statement on Saturday.I am not willing...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy