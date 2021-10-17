CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oman thumps debutant PNG by 10 wkts in T20 World Cup

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas smashed unbeaten half centuries as co-host...

abc17news.com

AFP

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain. Experts say that they were victims of the ever-more unpredictable and extreme weather that has hit South Asia in recent years caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, damming and excessive development. The unusually late deluge of rain in the region saw Nepal record the sharpest rise in casualties overnight, with 88 people now dead, among them a family of six whose house was obliterated by an avalanche of soil and debris. "It doesn't rain this time of the year," said Nawaraj Kattel, 37, a local journalist who fled his flooded home in Morang in eastern Nepal.
ENVIRONMENT
newyorkcitynews.net

ICC T20 WC: Oman deserved to win, admits PNG skipper Vala

Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Papua New Guinea (PNG) captain Assad Vala stated that Oman deserved to win after his side's dismal show in the opening match of Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.
WORLD
Sporting News

T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland cause major upset, Oman cruise past PNG

After a long wait, the T20 World Cup is finally under way and there's already been a major upset on the first day of action. Before the 'Super 12s' begin later this week, eight countries are battling it out in the group stage and looking to advance to the next phase of the T20WC.
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland take big step towards next stage with T20 World Cup win over PNG

Scotland made it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup and took a big step towards the Super 12 stage as Richie Berrington and Josh Davey fired them to a 17-run win over Papua New Guinea.Having upset Bangladesh in their opening fixture, the Scots did not take their eye off the ball as they condemned the tournament first-timers to an early exit in OmanBerrington was the star turn, striking 70 off 49 deliveries to push his side towards 165 for nine and later contributing a wonderful one-handed catch. Scotland should have scored more but lost six wickets in...
RUGBY
Herald-Journal

Sloppy Bangladesh beats Oman by 26 runs in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup. Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Scotland close to T20 World Cup advance after beating PNG

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland has eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea’s chances of advancing in the T20 World Cup after a 17-run victory in Oman. A 92-run partnership between Richie Barrington and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross was the cornerstone of Scotland’s total of 165-9 despite PNG claiming six wickets for just 15 runs in the last two overs. PNG came back strongly after losing half of its side within the first six overs for just 35 runs, but was bowled out for 148 with three balls remaining.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dom Sibley pulls out of England Lions trip to Australia

Dom Sibley has pulled out of the England Lions trip to Australia effectively ending his Ashes hopes, with Yorkshire’s Harry Brook called up as a replacement.Opener Sibley played 22 Tests before being dropped against India this summer but was handed a lifeline when he was invited Down Under with the second string Lions squad.That 14-strong group will fly out on November 4 with the senior side, provide training and warm-up opposition and shadow the early part of the tour as ready-made reserve players. But Sibley has decided not to travel.The 26-year-old, who averages 28.94 in his England career but...
WORLD
The Independent

England dismiss West Indies for 55 to make flying start to T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs while there was a heartwarming return to international duty for Tymal Mills as England got their T20 World Cup campaign under way by blowing away the West Indies for just 55.This was a scarcely believable start to the tournament for England in their quest to hold both World Cup trophies concurrently, with faultless fielding matched by each bowler probing away against an ill-disciplined Windies unit.Mills marked his first match in an England shirt with two for 17 – including the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle top-scorer with 13 and the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ash Barty withdraws from further competition over Australia quarantine rules

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her season-ending WTA Finals title nor compete further in 2021 due to quarantine restrictions in her native Australia The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane said she is “not willing to compromise my preparation for January” when the Australian Open is scheduled to begin.“I wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico ” Barty said in a statement on Saturday.I am not willing...
TENNIS
AFP

Pakistan look to end India losing streak in T20 World Cup blockbuster

India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe. Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups. Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade. It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Jannik Sinner wins again in Antwerp, eyes ATP Finals

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Jannik Sinner has reached his fifth tour-level final of the season and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals by beating Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-2 at the European Open in Antwerp. The top-seeded Sinner moved closer to what would be his fourth title this season by dispatching his South African opponent in under 90 minutes. The 20-year-old Italian says he hopes to keep playing well to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Milan next month. Second-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat American qualifier Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-0 in the other semifinal match. Sunday’s final will be the first meeting between Sinner and Schwartzman.
TENNIS
abc17news.com

Saudi-owned Newcastle backtracks on clothing request to fans

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has backtracked on its request for fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing to mark the purchase of the Premier League team by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The club now says supporters “should feel free to do so as they see fit.” Newcastle says in a statement before the team’s away match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday that the club is “inclusive to all.” Newcastle issued Wednesday what it described as “guidance” about clothing at matches saying some attire seen at the 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday could be viewed as “culturally inappropriate.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Kontaveit faces Alexandrova in Moscow final, Sakkari retires

MOSCOW (AP) — Anett Kontaveit will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Kremlin Cup final after Maria Sakkari retired from her semifinal match with Alexandrova. Sakkari was trailing 4-1 in the first set when she retired. Tournament organizers said she cited dizziness. In Sunday’s final Kontaveit will bid to win a third title in as many months after beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal match. The Estonian took a big lead early in both sets but took her time closing out the match on the fourth match point. Aslan Karatsev reached his third final of a breakout 2021 season by beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the men’s tournament. He plays two-time Kremlin Cup winner Marin Cilic in the final.
TENNIS

