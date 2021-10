Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology hasn’t exactly gotten off to the great of starts. Man of Medan was only so-so at best, while Little Hope was an improvement, but still couldn’t reach true greatness. But hey, certain horror franchises don’t hit their peaks until several sequels in — Final Destination had to wait until its fifth film before it got its first fully fresh batch of reviews. So maybe there’s hope with House of Ashes to finally give this anthology the boost that it needs, the first true classic that paves the way for the rest.

