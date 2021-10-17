CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Losers from Auburn vs Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FoCm_0cTx7F9y00

What a win for Auburn on the road.

The Tigers needed a confidence boost heading into what is a daunting back half of the season, and they got it on the road in a 38-23 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn’s running game hasn’t been a major factor for three straight games, but the Tigers have gotten it done. Bo Nix had a career day on the road, and had he not thrown the interception at the end of the first half, there would have been a real argument to have been made that this was his best performance in a game that mattered in his career. He just continues to step up even with his receivers dropping passes.

Here are five losers from Auburn’s win over Arkansas… but not all from the Auburn side.

Arkansas' SEC title hopes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDIuW_0cTx7F9y00
AP Photo/Michael Woods

Arkansas would have had to have won out in order to have gotten to Atlanta, but they weren’t able to come away with a win for the third straight week in a row. Their SEC West title hopes are shot after starting the season off 4-0 with a couple of big top 25 wins.

Derek Mason outside of pressure situations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhdLf_0cTx7F9y00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

His unit has struggled this season in a variety of areas, and he couldn’t get his defense off the field on third down today (Arkansas was 10 of 19), but was able to get stops in the fourth quarter with ease when Arkansas really began to get desperate.

Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MypNq_0cTx7F9y00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

These two guys were everywhere in this game. Wooten and McClain combined for 25 tackles. Why are they losers? They’ll feel their respective performances in the morning. By virtue of Auburn not having extra linebackers they feel confident in putting out on the field, these two will have to shoulder the load until Pappoe (hopefully) comes back. It’s a tough ask, but they’re getting it done right now.

The eventual AP top 25/National narrative

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31l9PH_0cTx7F9y00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I’d be willing to bet good money that Auburn will move back into the top 25, but not where they should be, even though the poll seems to have really valued Arkansas this season.

It feels like a lot of outlets want to go ahead and write off Auburn. Simultaneously, a lot of folks really have enjoyed the feel-good story of Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks in a bounce-back season. I can’t say I blame the media for supporting Arkansas. But this game just proves Auburn has at least mid-tier talent in the SEC and their coaching staff can elevate them to the next level. Arkansas has still has a ways to go.

The offensive line's run blocking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKbuq_0cTx7F9y00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Is it the o-line? Or is it teams simply keying in on Auburn’s ground game? Regardless, Auburn can’t sustain success through the air like they did today against better defenses… just look at what happened against Georgia. The Tigers need their rushing attack back in a bad way.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What went wrong for LSU against Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers had a real opportunity to ruin the Ole Miss Rebels shot at a New Years Six bowl. Unfortunately, after the first quarter, it was all Rebels on this Saturday at the Grove. The Tigers were down 17-7 at halftime and then 31-10 late in the fourth quarter. Garrett Nussmeier came into the game and led the team to two scoring drives after Johnson was pulled from the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Sam Pittman
Person
Derek Mason
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Vs Arkansas#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#Tigers#Sec#Ap
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN. It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum destroys Tennessee fans for 'classless' behavior

Paul Finebaum was appalled by the actions of Tennessee Volunteers fans inside Neyland Stadium last night. On Sportscenter this morning, Finebaum eviscerated the fanbase’s behavior. “I thought it was classless and unconscionable behavior,” stated Finebaum. “It was an absolute disgrace. And I realize this — as everyone does, in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy