NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Time is still on Mick Jagger’s side, and the Rolling Stones’ lead singer is making the most of it. Since the band kicked off the fall leg of its No Filter tour last month, Jagger has visited a landmark in every city. He has posed at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, has quietly sipped a beer at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, North Carolina, and visited the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens outside of Pittsburgh, The Tennessean reported.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO