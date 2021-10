Passengers across the country are left scrambling as Southwest Airlines continues to see flights delayed and canceled across the country Sunday. According to flight tracking site Flight Aware.com as of 5 p.m. PST Sunday evening, more than 1,000 Southwest flights (29% of the airline's schedule) were canceled, and more than 900 Southwest flights (24% of the airline's scheduled) were delayed. The Associated Press notes this is the highest rate of cancellation by far of the major U.S. airlines, with the next highest being Allegiant which canceled 6% of its flights.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO