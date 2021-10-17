CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Pegged to Cover Spread at Titans

National football post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills are the hottest team in the NFL when it comes to taking them against the spread. They have covered 13 of their last 16 games and are 4-1 ATS this season. The Bills lead the league in point differential and are Football Outsiders’ top-ranked DVOA team....

www.nationalfootballpost.com

ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
AllTitans

Quotes of Note: Bills on Loss to Titans

NASHVILLE – For most of last week, the Buffalo Bills were the talk of the NFL. Following a decisive victory in a showdown with Kansas City – a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game – that ran their win streak to four games, the Bills had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, a defense that had held two of its first five opponents scoreless and young quarterback who with each week looked more and more like he should be included in any conversation about the game’s best at that position.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Titans: Thursday injury reports

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) LB Matt Milano (hamstring) Milano tired to see if he could play during warmups in Week 5 but did not. … Jones was sidelined during practice last week but did play vs. the Chiefs. Tennessee Titans (3-2) Did not participate. CB Caleb Farley (illness) CB Kristian...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Titans: How to watch, listen and stream

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:. Game information:. Teams: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans. Date: Monday, Oct. 18. Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m....
chatsports.com

Five Tennessee Titans to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills

Last year, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing fashion, winning 42-16 in what was Buffalo’s first loss of the 2020 season. The Titans scored four touchdowns on drives of 30 yards or less, as they capitalized on three Buffalo turnovers and a huge punt return to make the short field their friend.
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Titans prepare for Monday’s game against Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans are continuing to prepare for Monday’s match-up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are coming off a big win against the Kansas City Chief and will head to Nashville for this week’s game. Jon Burton is joined by David Boclair to discuss how practice...
the buffalo bills

Game Preview | Bills at Titans | Week 6

Maddy Glab breaks down Monday Night Football in the Music City, as the 4-1 Buffalo Bills travel to Nashville to face the 3-2 Tennessee Titans. The Bills are going into their second straight primetime game, following a victory over Kansas City last Sunday. The Bills have won three of the last four against the Titans.
Rutherford Source

Titans Host Bills on Monday Night Football

In a battle of division leaders, the Tennessee Titans (3-2) host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) this week in a nationally-televised game on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CDT on Oct. 18. This week marks the second consecutive season the Titans will...
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Bills: Week 6 Primer

The Tennessee Titans (3-2) host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) for the first Monday Night Football game at Nissan Stadium since 2017. Last season’s meeting with Buffalo was a challenge for the Titans due to a COVID-19 outbreak that created a gap of 16 days leading up to the matchup with the Bills, which the Titans won 42-16.
thedraftnetwork.com

Bills vs Titans MNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Bills are 31-20-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $900 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Buffalo posted terrific ATS marks when playing on the road (17-7-2, $930), facing an AFC opponent (22-16-2, $440), and serving as the betting favorite (15-10, $400). The numbers for 2021 are similarly stellar, with the Bills enjoying a 4-1 overall record ($290), 2-0 ATS on the road ($200), and 3-1 as the betting favorite ($190). After five weeks of play, the Bills' high-octane offense ranks first overall in scoring offense (34.4 points per game), fifth overall in rushing offense (140.4 yards per week), eighth in total offense (averaging 410.4 yards), and ninth in passing offense (270.0 yards per game).
Music City Miracles

What are the odds? Titans vs. Bills

And now begins the toughest stretch of the year for the Titans. Coming off of a bounceback win against the Jaguars, Tennessee will now face the Bills on Monday night, and then they await the Chiefs, Colts and Rams after that. Lucky for them, they’ve already jumped out to a commanding lead in the extremely weak AFC South.
USA Today

Bills at Titans: 8 storylines to follow in Week 6

It’s Wednesday so the Buffalo Bills (4-1) are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s the Tennessee Titans (3-2) With that, here are eight storylines to follow this week during the lead up to game day:. Revenge game. The Bills had a very successful 2020 season....
USA Today

Bills at Titans: 3 key matchups in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The Bills (4-1) enter the game over a field goal favorite. Regardless of that, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference. With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills and Titans...
13 WHAM

Bills slip in Nashville and fall to Titans

In a wild see-saw game that had seven lead changes and 65 points, the Bills came up inches short on fourth down in the final seconds to fall 34-31. Instead of trying a field goal that could have tied the game, Sean McDermott put the ball in Josh Allen’s hand who slides and came up a yard short.
southernillinoisnow.com

Titans beat Bills on late stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All NFL football fans ready to anoint the Buffalo Bills as the best team in the AFC may want to cool their jets for a while. Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left before the Titans stopped quarterback Josh Allen on a fourth-down sneak to end the Bills’ four-game winning streak, 34-31. The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal. Instead, they went for the win and turned the ball over on downs with 12 seconds left.
News 4 Buffalo

Titans discuss Bills postgame

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIVB) — The Tennessee Titans put together a comeback victory on Monday night to top the Bills 34-31. Members of the Titans addressed the media after the game, here’s what they had to say about the Bills. Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel: “That’s an excellent football team. Sean and Brandon, they have […]
