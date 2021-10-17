Bills Pegged to Cover Spread at Titans

Among the relevant trends here, the Bills are 31-20-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $900 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Buffalo posted terrific ATS marks when playing on the road (17-7-2, $930), facing an AFC opponent (22-16-2, $440), and serving as the betting favorite (15-10, $400). The numbers for 2021 are similarly stellar, with the Bills enjoying a 4-1 overall record ($290), 2-0 ATS on the road ($200), and 3-1 as the betting favorite ($190). After five weeks of play, the Bills' high-octane offense ranks first overall in scoring offense (34.4 points per game), fifth overall in rushing offense (140.4 yards per week), eighth in total offense (averaging 410.4 yards), and ninth in passing offense (270.0 yards per game).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO