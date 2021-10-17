Display an American Flag by Veterans Day Challenge

“Let’s stand together as Americans to show support for our Veterans!”

One Southie resident wants you to show your American pride and support of our veterans! Peggy Woods would like you to display an American flag on your home or business before Veterans Day – Thursday, November 11th.

So let’s do it! Display your stars + stripes!

Veterans Day March

Please join our Veterans as they march along 4th Street to Saint Brigid’s Church for the 10:00 Mass

Assemble at Thomas J. Fitzgerald Post, No. 561

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

715 East 4th Street

South Boston, MA 02127