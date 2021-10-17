CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Display an American Flag by Veterans Day Challenge

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6KaN_0cTx4rMr00

“Let’s stand together as Americans to show support for our Veterans!”

One Southie resident wants you to show your American pride and support of our veterans! Peggy Woods would like you to display an American flag on your home or business before Veterans Day – Thursday, November 11th.

So let’s do it! Display your stars + stripes!

Veterans Day March

Please join our Veterans as they march along 4th Street to Saint Brigid’s Church for the 10:00 Mass

Assemble at Thomas J. Fitzgerald Post, No. 561

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States

715 East 4th Street

South Boston, MA 02127

Comments / 1

Related
rallshe.com

Veterans Day Celebration and Recognition

Monroe-Ralls is recognizing our Veterans in our November 11th edition. Deadline to have photos and information into our office is Novemebr 5th. We are following a strict format this year, each Veterans needs to have this information. Rank:. Years Served:. War:. County from (circle) Monroe Ralls. You may email them...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
channahon.org

2021 Veterans Day Tribute

In honor of Veterans Day, the Village of Channahon is paying tribute to those who have selflessly served our country by displaying their photos in the lobby of the Village Hall throughout the month of November. We ask that you please help us pay tribute to these men and women...
CHANNAHON, IL
wiscassetnewspaper.com

When to fly the American flag at half-staff

Christopher Armstead, Americanism Officer at American Legion Post 36, has compiled this list of days of when American flags are required to be flown at half-staff during the year. He has included explanations on each day and some history behind the laws. Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15 (sunrise until...
POLITICS
Middletown Press

Volunteers sought to place 14,000 American flags at State Veterans Cemetery

MIDDLETOWN — Volunteers and veterans will be placing about 14,000 American flags at the State Veterans Cemetery next month in honor of Veterans Day. Assistance is needed Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at the burial grounds at 317 Bow Lane “to honor and show respect those veterans that are no longer with us,” according to a press release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#American Flag#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Americans#The United States#Ma 02127
unionspringsherald.com

Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at courthouse

The twenty-seventh Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Bullock County Courthouse. In case of inclement weather, the Richard B. Stone Complex will be available. American Legion Post 2016, with the assistance of the Bell Cook Hopson Unit #337,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Flags display honoring vets and former unit president's wish

ABERDEEN – At the beginning of November, members of American Legion Auxiliary 26 will put small American flags out in front of the post for its Plant a Flag for Veterans tribute. This year, organizers are trying to attain a goal set by their former president, the late Tricia Darty.
ABERDEEN, MS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: American flag represents all

I don’t understand how any American can look at the American flag and believe it is a political symbol (“Readers respond: Should Newberg target U.S. flag next?,” Oct. 3). This flag is not a symbol to targeted groups of people. It represents all Americans who live in this country regardless of race, color, religion, gender, etc. Displaying this flag in our schools should let all of our students know the freedoms and opportunities that exist in this country for all Americans.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WOWT

Omaha Navy veteran saddened by burned flags

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tom Meradith is a forgiving man and has no use for hate and anger. “Angering is a covering emotion,” Meradith said. “Usually what it covers is fear and there’s no fear where there’s love.”. But it doesn’t mean he’s not hurt by what he found when...
OMAHA, NE
forksforum.com

Veterans Day Plans Set

Post 106 will be performing two ceremonies on Veterans Day. At 9 a.m. November 11, American Legion Post 106 will be presenting a new American flag and POW flag to the City of Forks in honor of all veterans and their families in love and gratitude to them and their families for their service and sacrifice.
FORKS, WA
chathamstartribune.com

American Legion Post 232 retires flags

GRETNA, Va. — American Legion Post 232 of Gretna held its annual flag retirement ceremony on Friday. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, flag retirement ceremonies are used when a flag or multiple flags have outlived their use of service. They get worn, torn, ripped or discolored. It is not called a “flag burning” because it is a respectful ceremony for the flags.
GRETNA, VA
WTHI

Veterans Day Fast Facts

Here's a look at Veterans Day, a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the US armed forces. Observed annually in the United States on November 11 -- the anniversary of the end of World War I. Facts. According to the most recent data from the National Center...
FESTIVAL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Zebulon Rotary Club to honor heroes with flags on Veterans Day

ZEBULON — Around 200 flags will appear at Zebulon’s town hall, honoring heroes, in early November. F... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FESTIVAL
K-Fox 95.5

Huntington Hoping to Line Their Streets with 1000 American Flags

I think the Huntington Red Devils should officially change their team colors to red, white and blue. Patriotism and love of country runs deep in this community. I've had the privilege and honor over the past 20+ years to be a part of the school's Veterans Day program, and I'm looking forward to being there again in just a few weeks.
HUNTINGTON, TX
hottytoddy.com

American Flag Retirement Ceremony Slated for November

The David Reese Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the local Girl Scouts will be holding an American flag retirement ceremony in November. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford. The public is invited...
OXFORD, MS
calu.edu

Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 10

The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jaclyn Sickles Berger, a 2003 graduate of Cal U. California University of Pennsylvania will host the annual Veterans Day luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in the south wing of the Convocation Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker...
CALIFORNIA, PA
thewestfieldnews.com

Kiwanis flag display to honor military, safety, medical workers

WESTFIELD — The Kiwanis Club of Westfield will have its fifth annual To Serve and Protect Park of Honor ceremony Saturday, Nov. 6, and orders are open for people to purchase an American flag in honor of a loved one who served as a first responder, in the military, or as a frontline healthcare worker.
WESTFIELD, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
999
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy