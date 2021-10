November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month — drawing attention to the more than 6 million Americans living with the disease. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, the FDA recently approved a drug called Aduhelm that is reported to aid in disrupting the onset of Alzheimer’s, offering hope to those suffering from the disease, as well as their families and loved ones. The drug’s release, however, has been surrounded in controversy, with many scientists and doctors railing against the high costs of the drug, as well as the research the FDA used to approve it.

