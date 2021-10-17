“The Mark King Bass Book” Gets Re-Release

The lovable blue alien Stitch has earned a place of his own in the Disney pantheon, with a number of appearances beginning with 2002's Lilo & Stitch. Before that film even debuted, Stitch made an impact in the film's marketing campaign by "crashing" into key scenes of other Disney films and franchise. All throughout 2021, Disney has celebrated the spirit of that campaign with a Stitch Crashes merchandise line, which reimagines Stitch in the aesthetics of other Disney classics. After invading Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Aladdin, Stitch has now set his sights on another Disney film — The Jungle Book. The collection, which includes a plush, a Jumbo Pin, and a coffee mug, lets Stitch savor the bare necessities of life, with the help of a green patterned style and a banana on his head. The plush will retail for $29.99, the pin for $24.99, and the coffee mug for $16.95, and all of them are now available at ShopDisney.com.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO