President Akufo-Addo has admitted that he made a mistake in his comment about the Cape Coast harbor. He said this in an interview with Peace FM on Thursday, October 21. Explaining why he said he never promised a harbor in Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo said: "I made a mistake let me just confess it. In looking at the Manifesto I tried to do that before I go there and I saw one thing talking about the landing site and I didn't go further."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO