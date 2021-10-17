CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two children found dead in a car at Alajo

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Command in Accra has begun an investigation into the death of two children at Alajo. The bodies of the two children, both aged three, were found in the passenger seat of a broken-down Mercedes-Benz saloon car parked...

alabamanews.net

Opelika Man Charged with Taking Car with Two Children Inside

An Opelika man has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and driving under the influence after allegedly stealing a car with two young children inside. A woman called 911 around noon Monday saying a man had forced her out of her vehicle in Opelika and driven away in it with her two children still inside.
OPELIKA, AL
montanarightnow.com

JBCSO: Two found dead in Geyser home

GEYSER, Mont. - The Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office found two people dead upon arriving at a disturbance call in Geyser, Montana. On Oct. 22 at approximately 3:37 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a home in Geyser, Montana. Upon arrival they found a dead man and woman inside the home. Both victims were in their 40s.
GEYSER, MT
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies investigating after man found dead in crashed car

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead after Selma Police responded to a car crash just outside of the city of Selma, according to Fresno Sheriff Lt. Pursell. Pursell said Selma police responded to a crash near McCall and Mountian View avenue around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when officers arrived they found a […]
SELMA, CA
WSVN-TV

Man found dead in car parked outside CVS in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car parked outside a CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood. Hollywood Police units responded to the scene along North Federal Highway and Johnson Street, just after 8 a.m., Saturday. Responding officers found the man’s body inside a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BBC

Austria driver sought after two migrants found dead on bus

A manhunt is under way after two migrants were found dead in a minibus crammed with dozens of people which had crossed into Austria from Hungary. Austrian troops discovered the bodies on Tuesday and say the vehicle's driver fled the scene when stopped. Some 30 migrants were on board, with...
Cars
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead inside car in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southwest Atlanta Saturday. According to investigators, officers found a 33-year-old man inside a car in the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Breaking: Two children reported dead after crash at Kerrville car race

KERRVILLE, Texas - Two children are reported dead after a car lost control at the 2nd Annual Kerrville Airport Race Wars, according to the Kerrville County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). In a press release by the Kerrville Police Department, at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, a vehicle participating in...
KERRVILLE, TX
International Business Times

17-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Parents Scold Her For Playing Video Games

A 17-year-old girl in India died by suicide Sunday night after her parents scolded her for playing video games. The teenager, who lived in the southern city of Hyderabad, got upset when her father and mother yelled at her after she spent most of her time playing games. The mother had asked her to have dinner and go to bed early, the Siasat Daily reported Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Woman, 31, stabbed to death had recently split from her husband say neighbours as police wait to speak to man, 38, found with serious injuries at house where her body was discovered

A woman found murdered alongside a seriously injured man was discovered in the home of her recently-estranged husband. Neighbours say police located Marta Chmielecka, 31, inside a guest house in Kettering, Northamptonshire, where husband Piotr Omka was living. The pair are said to have recently rekindled their relationship and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

While high on meth, woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend ‘when he tried to hug her’

According to the police officials, the 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Prosecutors say she now faces a third-degree murder charge for stabbing a man to death back in April 2021. She allegedly stabbed the victim in the heart following an argument over food on April 8, then said that the stabbing was an accident and that the victim was just “trying to hug her.” Court documents show that she is a mother to a 4-year-old girl.
PUBLIC SAFETY

