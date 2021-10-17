Moe's Southwest Grill: Free kids meal with entrée purchase every Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas– Bait Kandy is known for their unique homemade bait, which they use each week to help families fish right in their own store! Each Sunday kids and parents can head out to Bait Kandy from 5-6 p.m., grab a fishing poll and work on catching tons of fish inside. The event is completely free and even allows he community to build their own rod and learn the skills they need to fish outdoors!

