Deputies say 1 teen dead, another shot at early morning Cherokee County house party

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday morning that left a 14-year old teenager dead and a 19-year old injured.

Deputies said they were called out to a home on Victoria Road, west of Woodstock just before 1:30 a.m. on a “person shot” call. They said on arrival that deputies saw multiple cars driving away and people running from what appeared to be a large house party at the home.

Channel 2 reporter Christian Jennings spoke to a college student who lives at the home. She said she didn’t know the two people shot early Sunday morning. She also told Jennings a lot of the people who ended up at the house for the party, she did not know and did not invite.

The student also said she had to duck for cover when the shots rang out.

Jennings also spoke to Kaden Evans who lives a few houses down the street. Evans said he heard and then saw all the commotion.

“(What did you hear last night?) Gunshots. A lot of them. About three rounds of at least six,” Evans said. “People were walking up and down the street at one in the morning and I’m on the phone and I heard pow, pow, pow. I went and woke my parents up and said they’re shooting a machine gun over there or something.”

Deputies found the 14-year-old in the back of an SUV. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

The 19-year-old was shot in the hand and elbow, he was treated and released from Northside Cherokee Hospital.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s department Capt. Jay Baker said they need to find more people who were at the party and who are willing to come forward to help investigators figure out who was responsible.

“Anybody who was here maybe doing something wrong, maybe underage drinking, that’s really not our focus. We really want your information so please don’t be afraid to call us,” Baker said. “Because if you saw anything or have video on your phone any information will be helpful to us at this point.”

Evans said he still can’t believe the party ended the way it did.

“It’s messed up what the world is coming to, over probably some petty stuff at that party that someone got shot over,” Evans said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who fled the scene or has any information on what happened to call them at 678-493-4080.

