For the first time in his Seahawks career, Russell Wilson was a spectator at Seahawks practice rather than participating in the on-field work. Wilson twice has been away from the team, once for voluntary organized team activities while supporting then-teammate Jimmy Graham at the funeral of the tight end's longtime mentor, and once during training camp to attend his grandfather's funeral, but prior to Monday, Wilson has never been present at practice and unable to take part.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO