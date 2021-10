For the first time in a long time, the Ottawa Senators are starting the season with the hope that they will end with a winning record. Brady Tkachuk is signed long-term, the team is getting scoring from nearly every line, and Chris Tierney has shaken off his 2020-21 slump and even leads the team in scoring with three goals. Even the defense has improved with the additions of Nick Holden and Michael Del Zotto. But the one thing that has cast a shadow over the optimism is the goaltending. Matt Murray, after looking solid in the preseason, has missed the team’s first three games, forcing Ottawa to rely on Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson to man the crease.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO