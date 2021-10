The bank was robbed on Friday October 15th. In 2021 it still amazes me that people think that robbing a bank is something they can get away with, the thought has never crossed my mind, maybe they think that they have the perfect plan and there's no way they could ever get caught. In this case out of Orange County, after some great police work, a suspect is in custody in record time.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO