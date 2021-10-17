CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary Decides On Challenger To Face Orban Next Year

By Peter MURPHY
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A conservative provincial mayor and a leftist MEP faced off in Hungary Sunday after a month-long opposition primary, with the winner set to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election. The opposition agreed for the first time to choose just one contender to oppose Orban -- as...

