Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured right middle finger Friday. He was back rehabbing in Seattle on Monday and helping Geno Smith on the practice field. “Russ had a very successful surgery, and we’re really happy with all of the reports,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We don’t have any timelines for you at all right now. . . . He’s in really good spirits and really active today as much as he can around us and all that. Really happy for the results of the initial part of it.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO