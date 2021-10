First base has always seemed to give the Pittsburgh Pirates trouble when finding a regular, long term answer. This is something that needs to be resolved soon. Throughout the 2010s, no team probably had more turnover at any position than the Pittsburgh Pirates did at first base. Almost every year, there was a new starting first baseman. From Jeff Clement to Ike Davis and Garrett Jones, there was no semblance of consistency at the position for the Pirates.

