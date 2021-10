CLARE COUNTY, MI — In the wake of four homicides in a single day in Clare County, bereaved loved ones are asking for help in paying for funerals. Three GoFundMe campaigns have been created to raise funds for the funeral expenses of Patricia A. “Patti” Boyer, 61, Wade H. Bacon, 39, and Zachary A. Salminen, 36. They and 85-year-old Henry L. Boyer were shot and killed by Judy M. Boyer, 54, on Oct. 20, according to police and prosecutors.

CLARE COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO