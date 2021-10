WHAT BEGAN as a routine acceptance of minutes Wednesday turned into a showdown between Lowell School Committee member Jackie Doherty and Superintendent of Schools Joel Boyd. During the item to accept minutes from the committee’s Oct. 6 meeting, member Connie Martin mentioned it included that she had requested information on the final disposition of the 394 students — earlier discussed at a Sept. 23 special meeting — who had not received school placements nearly a month into the school year. Chief Equity and Engagement Officer Latifah Phillips had told the committee Oct. 6 that all of the students — save for some still on the prekindergarten waitlist — had received placements but not all were attending school yet, largely because of immunization record issues that were still being ironed out.

LOWELL, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO