CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

What Is Staphylococcal Blepharitis?

By Rachael Zimlich, BSN, RN
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaphylococcus aureus is a type of bacteria that we all have on our skin, in our nose, and all over our bodies. It doesn't always cause a problem, but when this bacteria is out of balance in the body it can lead to infections. Staphylococcal blepharitis is a type...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 12

Kim Collier
6d ago

ive got it now....i get seasonal flareups...the only rx eyedrops that help is Azasite.. its very expensive and out of formulary by UHC insurance. so i was denied. and my ophthalmologist appealed it and got my scripts pushed through until dec 2020...im greatful...but no idea if ill have to have my dr go through hoops again next spring!

Reply
3
Related
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blepharitis#Mrsa Infection#Staph Infections#Staphylococcal Infection
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Taking Too Much of This Common Vitamin Could Damage Your Thyroid and Cause Kidney Stones

Vitamin C is a vital nutrient for proper immune and brain health, but people use it for all sorts of reasons. Some to boost collagen production, others swear by it for preventing or treating the common cold (though this isn’t supported by research). While you can never eat too many oranges, there are a few important things you should know about vitamin C in supplement form, and how overdoing it could negatively affect your health.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You Have Dementia and Aren't Aging "Normally"

What are the signs you have dementia and it's not just "normal" aging? There are a few and they're important to know. For although you may joke, at times, that you had a "brain fart," or struggle to remember so-and-so's name, a certain pattern of behavior can be more alarming. "Normal aging may include weakening muscles and bones, stiffening of arteries and vessels, and some age-related memory changes that may show as: Occasionally misplacing car keys. Struggling to find a word but remembering it later. Forgetting the name of an acquaintance," says the CDC. But read on to see the signs of actual dementia; we've listed 7 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Should Diabetics Avoid?

People with diabetes are no strangers to the age-old myth that they need to avoid fruits altogether because of their sugar content. But fruits together with vegetables are recommended as a part of a healthy diet to help prevent chronic diseases. They also provide your body with vital nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Two kinds of blood pressure medication recalled for possibly too much of a carcinogen

All batches of Irbesartan tablets in 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg strengths and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in 150 mg/12.5 mg and 300 mg/12.5 mg strengths made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals have been recalled. Lupin’s FDA-posted recall notice said “certain tested [active pharmaceutical ingredient] batches (but not finished product...
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy