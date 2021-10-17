Crazy Good Candied Bacon Recipe: This Easy Brown Sugar & Pecan Bacon Recipe Is Heaven

It’s hard to go wrong when it comes to filling bread with delicious meats. Say “hello” to another hearty home-run: sausage bread. The name sausage bread is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s essentially ground sausage rolled inside bread dough before being baked. This recipe calls for fresh pizza dough, which can be easily found in the refrigerated or frozen section of your local grocery (or, even better, if you live close to a pizzeria, pop on over and ask for a pound!).

