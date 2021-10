Tua Tagovailoa will return to his starting quarterback role on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, an ESPN reporter for the Dolphins, Brian Flores said Tagovailoa will start versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, barring any setbacks. The second-year quarterback has missed the last three games because of fractured ribs. He has practiced all week and is excited to get back on the field. Miami has lost four straight matchups since winning its season opener against New England. Coach Flores wants to get the team on track, and Tagovailoa’s return is huge.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO