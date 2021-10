With AJ Griffin reportedly sustaining a right knee sprain in practice what could and should the Blue Devils do to offset the loss (albeit a temporary one by all accounts)?. Duke should be ok with AJ Griffin missing some time. This is still the the pre-preseason and it could set back AJ’s development a bit, he’s, by all accounts been a very good student of the game since his arrival in Durham and the Blue Devil staff will only put the young man in a position to succeed – Duke has always done that for players coming off of injury.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO