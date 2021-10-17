CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Add a Watermark in Microsoft Excel

By Joy Okumoko
makeuseof.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you hold up most official documents to the light, you'll notice a transparent text, image, or photo in the background, which is markedly distinct from the rest of the surrounding text. That right there is a watermark. You can use watermarks to brand or protect documents. For instance,...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Access the Secret Hardware Diagnostic Menu on Your Samsung Phone

If you've just purchased a Samsung smartphone, or you're getting your old model ready for sale, you'll want to know everything's working as it should be. Samsung phones are packed with features and sensors nowadays, so it isn't easy keeping track of what's running right and what isn't. This is...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Five features to un-do in iOS 15 for your iPhone

Today we’re taking a peek at iOS 15 and a few ways in which it’s changed some very basic features in your iPhone. If you’ve been using your iPhone for quite a few years and have gotten used to the way you’ve done business, chances are the update to iOS 15 threw you for a bit of a loop. The good news is, nothing is set in stone, and basically everything that’s changed can be effectively un-changed.
CELL PHONES
itprotoday.com

How to Use Microsoft Edge Password Monitor

Although stolen credentials have been a problem for as long as there have been computers, they have become far more problematic in recent years. Microsoft is attempting to help Edge users avoid the pitfalls of leaked passwords with a new password monitor integrated into the Edge browser. The Microsoft Edge Password Monitor lets users know if they are using a password that is known to have been compromised. In this article we will explore how Microsoft Edge Password Monitor works.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

Here's How Microsoft Is Using Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the largest software companies in the world. And while it's probably best known for productivity applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, this tech giant is also doing a lot of work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). In this Backstage Pass video, which aired...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Excel#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Bing#Watermark#Home#Enter
onmsft.com

Microsoft to disable Excel 4.0 macros by default to improve security

Microsoft is getting ready to disable Excel 4.0 XLM macros by default to protect users from malicious documents. The change will begin later this month and is expected to be completed by mid-December, according to an email sent out to Office 365 commercial users (via Bleeping Computer). Excel 4.0 macros,...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft adds tamper protection to Windows 11 security baseline

Microsoft has released the final version of its security configuration baseline settings for Windows 11, downloadable today using the Microsoft Security Compliance Toolkit. "Two new settings have been added for this release (which were also added to the Windows Server 2022 release), a new Microsoft Defender Antivirus setting, and a custom setting for printer driver installation restrictions," Microsoft security consultant Rick Munck said.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to use VBA to modify tables in Microsoft Word

Changing numerous tables in a Word document one by one would be a tedious project. Instead, use VBA!. Microsoft Word tables are a powerful feature, and some documents have many. When working with lots of tables, it's not uncommon for someone to come in at the end and say, "Can you change the tables so they're all … ?"
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Beta News

Microsoft Translator adds a dozen new languages and dialects

If you like to travel internationally, you know that language differences can be a huge pain point. English speakers are lucky, as that language is often spoken as a second language. That isn't always the case, however, so communication can be a huge barrier. This isn't just an issue for those that travel for pleasure, but for business travelers too.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Microsoft adds Windows Subsystem for Linux Preview to Windows 11 Microsoft App Store

It's now even easier to install Windows Subsystem for Linux on Windows 11. Jack Wallen lets you in on how it's done. If you're running Windows 11, Microsoft has just made it considerably easier for you to install Windows Subsystem for Linux Preview. Instead of having to go through the Settings application to install WSL, users can now simply open the Microsoft App Store, search for WSL and click to install.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
onmsft.com

Microsoft Edge Canary adds new PWA management hub for select Insiders

Microsoft Edge has started testing a new feature that should make it easier for users to manage Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) installed on their PCs. The software giant has announced that a new PWA hub is rolling out in preview to select Insiders in the latest Canary builds. More specifically,...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Integrate a VoIP Phone System Into Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is an incredibly popular choice for a communications platform, but what if you just want to make a simple voice call with your team? RingCentral integrates directly into Teams to give you the best of both worlds: a first-class VoIP system that works alongside Microsoft Teams. RingCentral has...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Evaluation of digital watermarking on subjective speech quality

New methods of securing the distribution of audio content have been widely deployed in the last twenty years. Their impact on perceptive quality has, however, only been seldomly the subject of recent extensive research. We review digital speech watermarking state of the art and provide subjective testing of watermarked speech samples. Latest speech watermarking techniques are listed, with their specifics and potential for further development. Their current and possible applications are evaluated. Open-source software designed to embed watermarking patterns in audio files is used to produce a set of samples that satisfies the requirements of modern speech-quality subjective assessments. The patchwork algorithm that is coded in the application is mainly considered in this analysis. Different watermark robustness levels are used, which allow determining the threshold of detection to human listeners. The subjective listening tests are conducted following ITU-T P.800 Recommendation, which precisely defines the conditions and requirements for subjective testing. Further analysis tries to determine the effects of noise and various disturbances on watermarked speech's perceived quality. A threshold of intelligibility is estimated to allow further openings on speech compression techniques with watermarking. The impact of language or social background is evaluated through an additional experiment involving two groups of listeners. Results show significant robustness of the watermarking implementation, retaining both a reasonable net subjective audio quality and security attributes, despite mild levels of distortion and noise. Extended experiments with Chinese listeners open the door to formulate a hypothesis on perception variations with geographical and social backgrounds.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Dev adds a feature for Windows 7, because why not?

Microsoft Edge Dev has an update available that brings it to version 96.0.1043.1. The update enables Picture in Picture support on Windows and adds a new feature for Windows 7. Several new management policies are also added following the update. Microsoft Edge version 96.0.1043.1 recently rolled out to the Dev...
SOFTWARE
Ghacks Technology News

How to use winget to install Microsoft Store applications

Microsoft released Windows Package Manager 1.1 earlier this month. The new version of the package manager, known as winget by its users, is available for Windows 10 version 1809 and newer, and for Windows 11. The big new feature of the release is that Microsoft added its own Microsoft Store as a source to the Windows Package Manager.
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

How to Achieve Cloud Operational Excellence

In the mid-1990s, Gartner acquired an IT metrics firm called Real Decisions. They offered benchmarking services so customers could compare their IT efficiency with similar organizations. With hundreds of ‘Global 2000’-sized customers, their database was rich. Over time, Real Decisions refined its catalog of metrics and enriched the data with...
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Luna Display 5.0 Update Adds Support for Microsoft Windows

The 5.0 update to Luna Display lets you use your iPad as a second screen with your Windows PC. It’s available for two types of ports, USB-C or HDMI. Along with Windows support, this update also brings significant improvements on the Mac side: Users with M1 Macs will experience a faster setup flow.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to install the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center

Microsoft isn’t known as a hardware manufacture. Most of its product offerings are software however, that isn’t the case. Microsoft does make and sell hardware under its name. The Surface and the Surface Studio are two popular computers that it manufactures but it also manufactures keyboards and mouses. Microsoft Mouse...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy