Botworld Adventures Review – Gotta Build ’em All

It's been a hot minute since we dropped one of these articles, but we're finally back. Having already talked about achievements that are way too grindy, are heavily luck-based, require insane multiplayer skills, and are absolutely rock-solid, this time, we set our sights on another community favourite: speedrun achievements. Love 'em or hate 'em, these things have been around almost since the dawn of achievements and they're here to stay. Given that not everyone even likes speedruns in general, it stands to reason that a lot of players won't have the will, the patience, or sometimes even the skill to master the kinds of clips, tricks, and skips needed to go really, really fast. Here's a selection of some of the most challenging ones we could find, and as ever, this is just the beginning — drop your own nominations in the comments to help grow this list into something even bigger and better! Let's get this any% speedrun going...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO