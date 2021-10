Immigration groups are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators to add more money to the state’s $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund. Hochul warned last week that the state’s fund, which offers financial relief for workers who lost income during the pandemic and did not qualify for federal stimulus money or unemployment benefits, is nearing exhaustion. The fund, which lawmakers have said would primarily benefit immigrants living in the country without legal permission, has already paid $1.2 billion to more than 120,000 approved applicants statewide and the fund expects to pay out its remaining money by the end of October.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO