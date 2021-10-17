CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Police look for suspect in Taylorsville homicide

By Eliza Pace
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjJV0_0cTwtbCu00

Police are looking for a male suspect who they say is "armed and dangerous" after finding a woman shot to death early Sunday morning.

The suspect, 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, was in a relationship with the victim, identified Monday as 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla.

Police responded to a shooting near 2300 West 5200 South around 1:35 a.m. when they found Castilla with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burciaga-Perea was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab (pictured below) with Utah license plate number U40 5MN.

Taylorsville Police

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should call police dispatch at (801) 840-4000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Chevy#Lrb 801 Rrb 840 4000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy