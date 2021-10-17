Police look for suspect in Taylorsville homicide

Police are looking for a male suspect who they say is "armed and dangerous" after finding a woman shot to death early Sunday morning.

The suspect, 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, was in a relationship with the victim, identified Monday as 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla.

Police responded to a shooting near 2300 West 5200 South around 1:35 a.m. when they found Castilla with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burciaga-Perea was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab (pictured below) with Utah license plate number U40 5MN.

Taylorsville Police

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should call police dispatch at (801) 840-4000.