Police look for suspect in Taylorsville homicide
Police are looking for a male suspect who they say is "armed and dangerous" after finding a woman shot to death early Sunday morning.
The suspect, 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, was in a relationship with the victim, identified Monday as 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla.
Police responded to a shooting near 2300 West 5200 South around 1:35 a.m. when they found Castilla with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Burciaga-Perea was last seen in a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab (pictured below) with Utah license plate number U40 5MN.
Anyone who has information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts should call police dispatch at (801) 840-4000.
