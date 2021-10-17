Mullen Says Gators Won't Consider Midseason Defensive Staff Changes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU ranked No. 13 in the SEC and No. 127 in the nation with 83.2 rushing yards per game on average entering Saturday's game against Florida. The Tigers would proceed to nearly quadruple their average with 320 yards against the Gators, en route to an upset victory over the nation's No. 20 squad.

Junior Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price set a school record with 287 individual rushing yards in the contest, the most by an opposing running back in a single game in Gators history.

It was a miserable showing for the Gators' defense, as they not only couldn't stop the run if they tried, but a successful Tigers' rushing attack opened up numerous scoring opportunities in the passing game off of play-action which translated to three touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Max Johnson. That allowed LSU to score 49 points, the most given up by UF this season by 18.

Despite the catastrophic collapse by the SEC's fifth-ranked defense, head coach Dan Mullen has no plans to make staff changes across Florida's defensive staff.

“Nah, I don’t like to jump to conclusions. It’s a long season on stuff right there," Mullen said, asked specifically if he'd consider any alterations. "I like to know the facts on everything that’s going on and what the issues are and what we’re doing and what we need to do to improve and how we’re going to do that.”

Instead, Mullen shared - as he often does - that he will simply evaluate the Gators' issues on that side of the ball and try to come up with a solution.

But does that statement actually mean anything at this point? Florida's defense has undoubtedly improved from the 2020 season, but the loss to LSU was reminiscent of the Gators' struggles from a year ago when the team ranked ninth in the SEC in yards allowed per game (428) and eighth in points allowed per game (30.8).

The story remains the same as, ultimately, UF's defense has been disappointing ever since its dominant season featuring an excellent pass rush in 2019. Sure, the team ranked second in points allowed per game in the SEC before facing LSU (16.5), but the Gators have faced subpar offenses aside from Alabama and Tennessee in 2021, which is necessary context.

And yet, Mullen insists that his perception of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has not changed - a close friend of Mullen's who the head coach has defended on multiple occasions following disastrous performances defensively.

Think back to last year: Mullen was visibly frustrated on the sidelines with Grantham's defense against Kentucky after giving up 190 total yards in the first half. After the game, Mullen blamed his outburst on Grantham - his neighbor - for putting up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving.

Mullen isn't the type of coach to publicly apply pressure on his assistants, and in this case, his friend, when they're deserving of criticism. That remained the case on Saturday.

"Nothing changes my perspective on anything. We're always evaluating things throughout the course of the season in everything we do," Mullen proclaimed. "We're in the middle point of the season here going into our bye week. Like I said, I'll evaluate what we did well, what we did poorly. We'll go look at the film and see how we can improve it for two weeks from now."

It's too late for Florida to improve enough defensively to contend in the SEC, as the Gators' chances of making the conference championship are all but eliminated now.

Perhaps Grantham can put together solid game plans and restore his job security before the season ends, but he's undoubtedly on a hot seat right now. However, the seat apparently isn't hot enough for Mullen to make an in-season change - and even if it were, Mullen appears content with keeping Grantham around until the season concludes at a minimum.

Mullen: Florida Gators Dismissed CB Elijah Blades From Program

Reports surfaced on Sunday that cornerback Elijah Blades had departed from the Florida Gators football program, for reasons unknown. The reasons remain unknown at this time, however, head coach Dan Mullen offered some clarity regarding the situation on Monday: The decision was not made by Blades, instead, it was Mullen and the program's choice.
The Florida Gators QB Controversy Is Over

Dan Mullen wouldn't budge on his starting quarterback two weeks ago, and the head coach has zero reasons to make a change now. Until further notice, you can consider the Florida Gators' quarterback controversy over. Following an unimpressive start to his reign as the team's starting quarterback, Emory Jones has...
3-2-1: Defensive changes; Richardson is the guy; Mullen's loyalty

1. Something has to change on defense. One year ago, the Gators had the worst defensive performance in program history. Two defensive coaches were let go in cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Ron English, but the defensive coordinator was retainedm leaving many to question Dan Mullen’s decision. The...
Mullen: Three Florida Gators Starters 'Should' Return vs. LSU

Weekday injury updates have grown to mean very little when it comes to the Florida Gators' bill of health this year, as demonstrated by quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Kaiir Elam's lack of availability over certain stretches of the 2021 season despite encouraging reports. However, head coach Dan Mullen sounded...
Florida Gators Special Teams Play Has Been Uneventful in 2021

If there's one unit on the No. 20 Florida Gators football team that should operate efficiently, it's the special teams unit. Gators head coach Dan Mullen has an extensive background with the unit and has long stated that it's an incredibly important phase of football. This year, however, the Gators...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Florida Gators Win Over Vanderbilt

The Gators bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Kentucky on Saturday with a 42-0 win over Vanderbilt. The game was a tale of two halves, but the result was never really in doubt. The Gators took a 21-0 lead into the locker room despite another seemingly lackadaisical effort. However, something changed in the second half as the Gators came out and dominated the Commodores.
How Can Emory Jones and the Florida Gators Fix Their Deep Passing Woes?

Throughout the offseason, Dan Mullen was adamant that the Gators would not be a one-dimensional team offensively in 2021. That was the case a year ago, but for great reason: Florida owned the best passing offense in the FBS, with future early draft picks in quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts posting elite production while offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie provided stellar protection.
Dan Mullen's angry halftime interview giving Gator fans life

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen didn't have very much to say at halftime of their game with Vanderbilt. Apparently, he said enough. With the Gators up 21-0 but doing enough to keep the Commodores in the game — Vanderbilt was able to get in position to attempt two field goals, both misses — the Florida head coach was interviewed by SEC Network's Taylor Davis as the two teams began to make their way into the locker room.
Mullen Joins Gator Talk Presented by McCall Service for LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators football Head Coach Dan Mullen is set to join the 2021 edition of Gator Talk, presented by McCall Service, on Thursday, October 14 to talk about the game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. The Gators are coming off a dominant win versus Vanderbilt and are looking to replicate that this weekend in a hostile environment.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators defense flashes back to 2020

The 2021 Florida-LSU game should have been known for the emergence of Gators backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. The redshirt freshman scored four straight touchdowns and added a crucial 2-point conversion once he seized control of the offense after Emory Jones’ second interception of the game. The Gators defense, however, spoiled...
