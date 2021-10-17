CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jen Psaki Says NBC's Kelly O'Donnell Asks 'All the Time' About Biden's Health

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House press secretary made the comment after a reporter asked when the president's first physical exam since taking office would...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 209

save our country from liberal loons
6d ago

Because every day Joe’s physical and mental acuity looks more and more fragile. He is becoming more disoriented and unable to move or respond to exhibit that he is capable of being president. Which brings to question, when he is removed who really think that the current VP has anything near the ability to be president.

Reply(29)
104
Barbara Kessler
6d ago

seems like a reasonable question. the public can see he has both physical & mental issues. but it would be great if he was examined by a qualified doctor (not fauci) & have some truth just once in this administration

Reply(5)
63
MC
6d ago

can't blame her for asking...he doesn't seem well and is obviously in mental decline. The guy can hardly complete a sentence.

Reply(1)
83
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Calls Psaki ‘One of the Best Press Secretaries Ever,’ Says Peter Doocy Is ‘The Sam Donaldson’ of Biden Admin

Fox News’ Chris Wallace commended colleague Peter Doocy and the tough back-and-forth he had with Jen Psaki Friday. During Friday’s press briefing, Psaki was confronted by Doocy over President Joe Biden saying at Thursday night’s CNN town hall he’s been to the border. Biden was questioned about whether he would go to the border as president, and said he’s been there previously.
CNN

Washington Examiner

CNN tips scales for Biden at town hall

There’s a reason President Joe Biden agreed to do a town hall this week with CNN — the increasingly partisan left-wing cable network is friendly territory for him. He knows the questions will be easy. There won't be any groundbreaking journalism. On Thursday, CNN behaved not only as the Biden...
Fox News

Biden rescues CNN for one night only from network's 26-day streak of less than 1 million viewers

President Biden offered CNN a lifeline as the struggling network was desperate for a ratings boost after going nearly a month without any program averaging 1 million viewers. Biden rewarded CNN with a third primetime town hall with Anderson Cooper returning for the second time as the moderator. The president was welcomed by the audience in the heavily liberal Baltimore where the majority of questions were asked by Democrat participants.
Newsweek

Newsweek

