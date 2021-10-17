Jen Psaki Says NBC's Kelly O'Donnell Asks 'All the Time' About Biden's Health
The White House press secretary made the comment after a reporter asked when the president's first physical exam since taking office would...www.newsweek.com
Because every day Joe’s physical and mental acuity looks more and more fragile. He is becoming more disoriented and unable to move or respond to exhibit that he is capable of being president. Which brings to question, when he is removed who really think that the current VP has anything near the ability to be president.
seems like a reasonable question. the public can see he has both physical & mental issues. but it would be great if he was examined by a qualified doctor (not fauci) & have some truth just once in this administration
can't blame her for asking...he doesn't seem well and is obviously in mental decline. The guy can hardly complete a sentence.
