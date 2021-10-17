This Week in CT: Domestic violence cases are on the rise due in large part to the pandemic

(WTNH) – Domestic violence is frightening and it is happening more often. In the last year, incidents are up and experts say its due in large part to the pandemic. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News 8 has reported on local victims like Jennifer Dulos , Jessica Edwards , Lizzbeth Aleman Popoca , Rosalie Acquefreda, and Perrie Mason . The national spotlight was on the death of Gabby Petito .

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports they helped more than 37,000 victims in 2020. That includes more than 32,000 adults and nearly 5,000 children.

Shelters were over capacity throughout most of the year with occupancy up 126 percent. Advocates tell News 8 that doesn’t take into account cases that go unreported because of fear.

Watch the video above for the full story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.