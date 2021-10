The race to launch the first EV pickup truck was fiercely competitive. There are numerous electric trucks coming in the next year or so, including the GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck and of course the Ford F-150 Lightning, however the first one to reach customers was ultimately the Rivian R1T. Launched three weeks ago, the first R1Ts are now in the hands of early pre-order customers, shareholders and Rivian staff members. The next electric truck to enter the market is expected to be either the Ford F-150 Lightning or GMC Hummer EV. The Cybertruck is not expected to arrive until well into 2022, meanwhile question marks over production and funding remain for startup brands such as Lordstown and Atlis.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO