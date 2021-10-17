Report: Burnley Keen on Signing Chelsea Midfielder On Loan in January

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is a target for fellow Premier League side Burnley, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues at the start of 2018, but has failed to make any real impact since joining.

He had a loan spell at Aston Villa last season, scoring three times in 24 appearances.

The Sun has reported that Barkley, who left boyhood club Everton to join the west London side, is a transfer target for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

They suggest he could be available on a loan deal when the transfer window opens after the festive period.

It is also believed that the Lancashire side were keen on acquiring his services in the previous window, but a move did not materialise.

This season, Barkley has only played 36 minutes of football for the Blues, with all of his appearances coming off the bench.

His most notable contribution of the campaign so far was his fantastic pass to Cesar Azpilicueta, who then assisted Timo Werner for his goal against Southampton at the start of the month.

He was an unused substitute on the bench for Saturday's win against Brentford.

Ben Chilwell's half volley on the stroke of half time was enough to separate the two west London sides, but Edouard Mendy received the plaudits for his incredible performance in goal for the Blues.

The European Champions are now back on top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

