The Seahawks defense is actually better than last season ... and yet also somehow worse

I didn’t put together a typical Waldron Watch this week, as it honestly just didn’t feel right after the bizarre and deflating Thursday Night Football matchup that changed the course of the season for the Seattle Seahawks more than anybody expected. But while Seattle’s football fortunes may seem like they are waning by the minute, the team should feel fortunate that their next contest will come against a team that has similarly struggled this season. Traveling to Pittsburgh is intimidating even in a down year, but the Steel Curtain is porous, and Shane Waldron will have a real opportunity to showcase his skills and creativity as a playcaller. Indeed, this will be a big test for the first year coordinator, as he is going to be calling in plays to a QB not named Russell Wilson for the first time since Darrell Bevell teamed up with Tarvaris Jackson in 2011.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO