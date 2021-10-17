"Searching" Grouper Trolling Homosassa 2021

Since I got my boat 2 months ago I've been on the water 2-3 days a week. If I want snook, trout, or snapper I haven't had any trouble getting out and catching them, but the redfish have been stumping me. In two months I think we've boated 6 reds and only 2 slot sized. We've mostly been free lining greenbacks, sometimes shrimp, and occasionally under popping corks. Yesterday we caught close to 50 snook and one red. We were live chumming mangrove shorelines and pitching free lined greenbacks. I've mainly been fishing around 4th street flats and Weedon Island. I'm not looking for anyone's redfish spots. Just looking for any help with general tactics for finding and fishing for reds. Any help would be appreciated.
