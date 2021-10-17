CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

"Searching" Grouper Trolling Homosassa 2021

Cover picture for the articleSearching is what we have been doing for the past few trips. Going out of Crystal River we have hit short fish after short fish. One day got rained out, so the trip Saturday found us heading out of Homosassa looking for some fish that would go home with us. I...

C/R 10-7 Trolling

Went out with a neighbor Thursday to around 30 feet off Crystal River. Grass everywhere so trolling was difficult but did manage a few shorts. Came into 20 feet and the same thing, grass up and down with the visibility not very good also. Tried bottom fishing, bottom was full of the brown slime. My neighbor did manage one keeper grouper that ran around the bow of the boat, I was thinking cobia but ended up with a nice 25 inch grouper. Made our day. Good day on the water and back to the ramp by 4. Nice to see there are a bunch of young grouper out there but keep hoping the grass clears up.
Try trolling when crappies go deep

For many, crappies provide the first excitement of the season, as anglers eagerly await the forage-driven movements that draw slabs out of deep water and into the cover-laden shallows where they are easy to access. By summer, though, crappie interest lags. Fish vacate the shallows; the easy pickings are over as fish often relocate to the open water of main lake basins.
Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Lane snapper closing; goliath grouper opening?

Spectacular would best describe the conditions for anglers wetting a line both shallow and deep. Cooler mornings, light winds and favorable tides have prevailed, making the catching enjoyable and exciting. Out on the offshore grounds, sidelined grouper diggers have been recording excellent hauls of snapper while prospecting ledges, rock piles...
Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney

One thing that makes a good fishery is clean water and seagrass. On the Big Bend, we have both and a good fishery. In June of last year, the State created the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve that encompasses 700 square miles along Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties. Protecting our seagrass will make sure our commercial, recreational, and tourism industries will flourish into the future.
Gail's Revenge" Shallow Water Beasts 10/22/2021

Of all the trips we have put together recently Gail has not been part of the crew. Not one. With a new puppy at home she has not been able. Well that changed today. Crew for the day was Gail and myself! Left early with people telling me there was going to be a morning bite.
Offshore trip Sat. - Cuda City!

Cudas can be a real issue. Unfortunately most of the ones that'll sit under your boat like that offshore are old and big, and that means they've likely seen hundreds of fishing rigs and taken hundreds of fish off the hook. I've only ever gotten a few of them to hit something that was actually meant for them, they've got a supernatural ability to see and avoid wire leaders. Heavy mono with circle hooks or super light wire with a stinger rigged live bait can work though, and the few times it's worked that seems to get the hooked cuda to leave you alone.
PE 10/16 MAHI

Hitting ballyhoo did not hit plastic so put all ballyhoo. out .As the day went on weed formed into a line was. bringing in a mahi and other line gets hit and was a shark. not big but mean.Got our biggest fish on a swimming mullet. Ended up with 9...
Targeting large sandperch?

Are there general areas where you are more likely to find the really large ones? I have figured out where I can catch tons of the ones that seem to top out at around 5”, probably less. Areas where I have caught some of the goat variety seem to be infested with catfish and puffers. I’ll spend 4 hours to catch a couple, maybe.
Catching Hogfish on Hook & Line

Once purely a spear target, hogfish are being discovered by anglers—and scrutinized by fishery managers. It is likely the most egregiously named fish in the sea: the “hogfish” is surely a misnomer for one of the most beautiful creatures with fins, as well as one that transports diners to delights unknown when it gives up its fillets.
Back at it.

After spending several months rehabing my replaced shoulder I'm better enough to go fishing. All caught on Lake Lanier, GA in the past couple of weeks. Speck, spotted bass, spotted bass spotted bass, LM bass.
How to Perfect your Sheepshead Pier Fishing

When a sheepshead first takes your bait on a vertical drop, you'll feel a little tap-tap. That's simply the fish mouthing the bait. A rookie mistake is setting the hook right after this. Striking after that initial contact almost always results in a whiff and loss of bait. And that's the main reason sheepshead have a notorious reputation for being bait thieves. Here are a few other tips to good sheepshead fishing.
Any tips for Redfish?

Since I got my boat 2 months ago I've been on the water 2-3 days a week. If I want snook, trout, or snapper I haven't had any trouble getting out and catching them, but the redfish have been stumping me. In two months I think we've boated 6 reds and only 2 slot sized. We've mostly been free lining greenbacks, sometimes shrimp, and occasionally under popping corks. Yesterday we caught close to 50 snook and one red. We were live chumming mangrove shorelines and pitching free lined greenbacks. I've mainly been fishing around 4th street flats and Weedon Island. I'm not looking for anyone's redfish spots. Just looking for any help with general tactics for finding and fishing for reds. Any help would be appreciated.
Red tide around CK?

The current Red Tide status shows a high concentration in one of the samples near CK are there any signs of it anybody has seen?. I don’t know about CK, but last Friday off of Suwannee in about 15 ft of water, the fish were a little weird acting. Water...
Fishing report, Everglades days - Jupiter nights, 21 Oct

Came off the water just before midnight last night up in Jupiter. We did a bit of night-time docklight fishing, not finding as many snook as usual... Last night the full moon and a bit of wind might have had something to do with our results. Still we caught and released snook, lost one or two big ones, and in general, enjoyed our time on the water.
Who Said Fishing is Simple?

You need a laugh there is two places that you are guaranteed to get one. A RV park dump station or a boat launch ramp. I am for sure a Greenhorn! A few of my coworkers were into fishing and two of us green horns did go with them a few times. On our first trip out the other green horn ( Jerry )started to go over the side of the boat to cool off in the water (or pee) and got his balls caught on the iron dock cleat railing and just hung there without being able to ask for help totally lost his voice momentarily. At least I did not do that. However I knew nothing about what I was doing including rigging, casting , how to top water fish as well as I did not own any of the fishing gear. I really felt like I hampered them from a good fishing day. Jerry did get a new nick name at work "Hang Time"
Florida Anglers Are Asking For a Goliath Grouper Season, But it May Be Too Late

Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at its Oct. 7, 2021, meeting approved a “draft proposal” for a highly-regulated and very limited season on the state’s goliath grouper, targeting comparatively small fish. “Conservation is not about closing a resource forever; it’s about closing it as a management measure and...
Huge Red Grouper Shatters Georgia Record

New record beat the old one by nearly seven pounds. Georgia's new state-record red grouper could be in the record books for an extended time, considering by how much the old record was beaten. Bruce C. Bartlett Jr., of Kingsland, Ga., shattered the old mark with the 26-pound, 6.4-ounce red...
This cow was a true PIG

Never underestimate how much of an eating machine dolphin are.... This cow weighed in at 24 lbs. The bar jack was furthest in the stomach then the small fin. But look at the tail of the small fin...it still has color. That's because it was sticking out of the throat and this fish STILL hit a ballyhoo!
