"Searching" Grouper Trolling Homosassa 2021

You need a laugh there is two places that you are guaranteed to get one. A RV park dump station or a boat launch ramp. I am for sure a Greenhorn! A few of my coworkers were into fishing and two of us green horns did go with them a few times. On our first trip out the other green horn ( Jerry )started to go over the side of the boat to cool off in the water (or pee) and got his balls caught on the iron dock cleat railing and just hung there without being able to ask for help totally lost his voice momentarily. At least I did not do that. However I knew nothing about what I was doing including rigging, casting , how to top water fish as well as I did not own any of the fishing gear. I really felt like I hampered them from a good fishing day. Jerry did get a new nick name at work "Hang Time"

HOBBIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO