When she’s not keeping Frank Reagan in line on Blue Bloods, Abigail Hawk is fielding questions that every parent of school-aged kids hears. While on a video call with one of her kids, Hawk took a screenshot of the classic parenting moment when her child didn’t want to do his homework. Her face in the corner of the screen captured just about every mother’s reaction to the moment. The conversation went something like this:

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO