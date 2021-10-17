Readers' Choice Awards 2021: the best hotels in Turkey and Greece

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.

