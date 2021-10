The entire OG Anunoby experience right now is, outside of the deep stages of the post-season, the most thrilling place to be as a fan. It’s not often a player with the juice to change the fortunes of your franchise comes along, let alone one with such a slow burning developmental arc. The hope of what could be just might kill you eventually, but hitching your wagon to a rising star is just about as good as this sports thing gets.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO