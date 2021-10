Eli Manning wanted it. Lane Kiffin wanted it. But, alas, a Manning broadcast of the Ole Miss-Tennessee game wasn’t in the cards. So, the SEC Network did the next best thing. Jordan Rodgers and Tom Hart, who are in the booth, posed with cardboard cutouts of both Eli and Peyton Manning, then were identified as “not Eli” and “not Peyton.” Cole Cubelic, who is working the sidelines, was dubbed as “not Cooper,” the Mannings older brother and father to Arch Manning.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO