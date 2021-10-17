Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers advice Thursday on how to gain international recognition, during a visit to the neighbouring capital. The high-level talks came as the Taliban were confronted with a new crisis just over nine weeks into their rule, as an explosion brought down electric lines and cut off power to the capital Kabul, home to 4.6 million. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August and have since been trying to win backing and financial support for their Islamist regime. But there has also been friction between the neighbours in the first months of the new Afghan government, notably over air links and control of freight crossing the border.

