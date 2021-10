This Mercedes Benz AMG GT Black Series is looking for a new track to run open on. Mercedes is a company whose roots run deep within the German automotive manufacturing industry. Over a century of creating some of the world's most over-engineered and technologically advanced automobiles have driven Mercedes to the top of the podium in many racing events. This concentration on performance has led to an entire section of the company being dedicated to pursuing pure speed. Similar to BMW’s “M-series” this new piece of Mercades was deemed Aufrecht Melcher Großaspach or AMG. This new brand would soon be responsible for creating some of Germany's fastest Rally and Road racing vehicles. Of course, this practice has carried over to today's world of fast-paced grand touring and racing automobiles with such cars as the Mercedes Benz AMG and others like it. This particular car is the pinnacle of that focus on performance.

