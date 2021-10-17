CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludacris’ Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ Teaches Young Black Girls About The Importance Of Self Empowerment

By Shannon Dawson
 6 days ago
Source: FilmMagic / Getty

On Oct. 15, the rapper’s new animated Netflix series Karma’s World officially made its debut with the streaming giant. While the multi-hyphenate has appeared in a number of films like the Fast & Furious franchise, the new series will serve as the rapper’s first venture into executive producing and creating animated content for children, PEOPLE reported.

“I had to sit her down and say, ‘If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your world, because daddy talks about what goes on in his,'” he explained.

The show mirrors experiences from Karma’s very own life that many Black children can relate to. The episode “Hair Comes Trouble” focuses on Karma navigating difficult questions about her tightly coiled twist out and how she grows to love her crown. Elsewhere in the animated musical series, Karma’s World explores the reality of friendship, self-doubt, and even conflict, however, each 13-minute episode provides a solution to how young Karma faces her problems head-on.

Ludacris said that he hopes to teach the importance of self-empowerment to his daughters along with ways of embracing Black joy.

