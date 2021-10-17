CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorist fatally struck by Mercedes driver who blew red light, tried to flee Brooklyn crash

By Nicholas Williams, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

A motorist was fatally struck early Sunday by a Mercedes driver who blew a red light — and then tried to flee the scene of the Brooklyn crash, police said.

The 42-year-old victim’s white Nissan Altima was hit by a white Mercedes-Benz in the intersection at 60th St. and Third Ave. in Sunset Park about 4:25 a.m., cops said.

The Mercedes driver was headed south on Third Ave. when he blew the light, sources said. The victim was traveling east on 60th St.

Both cars were left twisted wrecks by the impact.

Sonya Gomez, 49, heard the crash from inside her home.

“I thought it was a big truck that made that noise hitting a small car because it was so loud,” she said. “I was thinking someone died.”

EMS rushed the unconscious Nissan driver to nearby NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The two men inside the Mercedes, ages 19 and 24, tried to run from the scene, but cops grabbed them. The older suspect was taken to the same hospital as the victim for minor injuries as charges against the men were pending.

Frustrated neighbors said the area near the intersection is prone to crashes.

“I have to look out for my daughter and be aware when crossing the street there — have to be very careful. There’s a lot of people that’s just speeding,” said Arturo Miranda, 47. “I have to keep looking at the cars because I don’t know if they will just run the red light or something.”

Johnny Felipe, 36, said speeding drivers making illegal maneuvers in the area are the norm.

“I lived over here all my life so I know it’s dangerous over there,” he said. “It’s a problem. It’s always been a problem.”

