CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Body in ocean off NJ identified as man missing for 4 days

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The body of a man found in the ocean off New Jersey last week has been identified as that of a man missing for four days, authorities said.

Paterson police said 26-year-old Kiariff Alston of Glen Rock left his home Oct. 10, telling his mother he was going to buy gas before going to work at a Home Depot store in Paterson. He was reported missing Monday after his family found he never made it to his job. His car was tracked to Seaside Heights, and Glen Rock police began investigating.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Coast Guard officials were notified of a possible body in the water, Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves said. Alston was wearing scuba gear when his body was recovered off Barnegat Light, about two miles off the coast of Island Beach State Park, Reaves said.

The Ocean County medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy, and the death remains under investigation.

Alston’s mother, Erica Dawson, told NorthJersey.com that her son suffered from a mental illness and was known to wander away from their home. She called him a “gentle giant.”

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Paterson, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Glen Rock, NJ
City
Barnegat Light, NJ
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paterson Police#Island Beach State Park#Scuba#Home Depot#Coast Guard#Northjersey Com
ABC News

Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66. The veteran of stage and screen played Henry Desmond opposite...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

624K+
Followers
334K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy