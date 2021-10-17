Florida law enforcement kills 3 suspects over weekend

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement killed three suspects in separate incidents over the weekend, one of them allegedly armed with a rifle and the other two with knives.

The first shooting happened Saturday night in Tarpon Springs. City police say they responded to calls about 9:25 p.m. and found a man at an intersection pointing a rifle at passing cars. They opened fire when he pointed the rifle at them, hitting him numerous times, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further details were immediately available. Tarpon Springs is a city of 23,000 about 30 miles northwest of Tampa.

The second shooting happened early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Police said they responded to a call of an armed man smoking crack cocaine and found Allan Lorenzo Robb, 33. They say he was wanted for grand theft auto. He had been released from prison Sept. 17 after serving time for robbery.

Police say he lunged at three officers with a knife and one shot him. He died at the scene.

The third shooting happened in Lee County near Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 21-year-old Tampa man with a long criminal history had robbed a 7-Eleven store late Sunday and then another at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, threatening the clerks with a knife.

The man fled, but deputies found him. Marceno said the man tried to attack deputies with a knife, but they fatally shot him. He did not release the suspect’s name, saying the investigation is ongoing.